15-year-old shot outside home on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Early Saturday around 12:10 a.m. in the 19800 block of Burt a 15-year-old was shot.
Police say the 15-year-old boy was on the side of a house when a dark color older model Dodge Charger pulled up.
It's alleged the passenger asked the victim a question, then fired a shot hitting the victim in his body.
He was sent to a local hospital and is stable condition.
The passenger of the vehicle is described as a black man 5'10"- 6'0' heavy set. There was no description for the driver of the car.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.