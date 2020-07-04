15-year-old shot outside home on Detroit's west side

Early Saturday around 12:10 a.m. in the 19800 block of Burt a 15-year-old was shot.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was on the side of a house when a dark color older model Dodge Charger pulled up.

It's alleged the passenger asked the victim a question, then fired a shot hitting the victim in his body.

He was sent to a local hospital and is stable condition.

The passenger of the vehicle is described as a black man 5'10"- 6'0' heavy set. There was no description for the driver of the car.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.