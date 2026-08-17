15-year-old suspect charged with deadly stabbing in Detroit

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man. The stabbing took place in late July, with the boy arrested Aug. 5. Under the charges, if convicted, the teen can be sentenced as a juvenile, adult or with a blended sentence.



A 15-year-old juvenile was charged in a fatal stabbing that took place in July, Detroit police said.

What we know:

The attack took place in the area of Rosa Parks Blvd and Longfellow Street on July 26.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim, 22-year-old Ejon Banks, who had suffered multiple stab and cut wounds.

Banks was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

"The victim had also been robbed of his firearm at the time of the stabbing," Detroit police said in a statement on X. "Homicide investigators identified a suspect, and he was apprehended by the DPD Tactical Services Section on August 5, 2026."

The teen suspect was charged as an adult designated with homicide first degree, homicide, felony murder and armed robbery.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the adult designation allows the judge to sentence the teen as a juvenile, as an adult, if convicted.

The judge also had the power to impose a blended sentence with the option of adding an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the two people knew each other or the circumstances of the incident.

Detroit police have not released further details yet, pending the investigation.

Stay with FOX 2 for more as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit police X account.

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