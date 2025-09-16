16-year-old girl killed in Howell crash

The Brief A 16-year-old Howell girl died in a crash Monday night. Her car was hit by another driver in a Dodge Charger as she was turning. Speed is believed to be a factor.



Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Howell on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the victim was turning from Grove Meadows Boulevard onto Oak Grove Road just before 10 p.m. when her Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by an 18-year-old from Howell.

The Charger went off the road and flipped, while the teen girl was ejected from the Cruze. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time.

What we don't know:

The other driver's condition is unknown.