16-year-old hurt in shooting while sitting in car

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Strathmoor Street near Intervale, which is near Grand River Avenue and Schoolcraft. 

Police say the teen was sitting in a car with another person and that they may have been messing with a gun.

After the shooting the other person left the scene. 

At last check the victim was in stable condition.