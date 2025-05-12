16-year-old Roseville girl accused of stabbing teen boy in stomach at Detroit's Campus Martius

article

The Brief A 16-year-old Roseville girl is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old Detroit boy at Campus Martius. Authorities said the stabbing happened during an argument at the Downtown Detroit park. The girl is now charged with felonious assault.



A stabbing that wounded a 15-year-old boy over the weekend in Downtown Detroit led to charges against a teen girl.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, a felonious assault charge was issued against a 16-year-old Roseville girl. She is being charged as a juvenile, so she is not being named.

The prosecutor's office said the suspect and victim had a verbal argument at Campus Martius around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. This escalated to the girl pulling out a pocket knife and stabbing the victim in the stomach multiple times.

The victim, who is from Detroit, was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the suspect was arrested a short time later.