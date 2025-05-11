Downtown Detroit stabbing leaves one teen hospitalized, another in custody

The Brief Detroit police responded to the 1000 block of Woodward for a stabbing. A teen was transported to the hospital in temporary serious condition. Another teen is in custody.



A teen is in custody after allegedly stabbing another teen in Downtown Detroit on May 10.

What they're saying:

At around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Woodward, near Campus Martius, for a teen who was stabbed by another teen.

DPD says the suspect was detained. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS in temporary serious condition.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation.

DPD did not say if the suspect and victim knew each other.