Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Detroit stabbing leaves one teen hospitalized, another in custody

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Wynn
Published  May 11, 2025 10:39am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Detroit police responded to the 1000 block of Woodward for a stabbing.
    • A teen was transported to the hospital in temporary serious condition.
    • Another teen is in custody.

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after allegedly stabbing another teen in Downtown Detroit on May 10.

What they're saying:

At around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Woodward, near Campus Martius, for a teen who was stabbed by another teen.

DPD says the suspect was detained. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS in temporary serious condition.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation.

DPD did not say if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Detroit Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroitWayne County