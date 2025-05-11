Downtown Detroit stabbing leaves one teen hospitalized, another in custody
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after allegedly stabbing another teen in Downtown Detroit on May 10.
What they're saying:
At around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Woodward, near Campus Martius, for a teen who was stabbed by another teen.
DPD says the suspect was detained. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS in temporary serious condition.
What we don't know:
The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation.
DPD did not say if the suspect and victim knew each other.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Detroit Police Department.