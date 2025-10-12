17 year old boy in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Detroit

Police said that just after 11 a.m. a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times during an argument that happened in the 15600 block of Manning on Detroit's east side.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The boy was inside a house, when he started arguing with a "friend," witnesses said. During the fight, the boy was shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the 9th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5940 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.