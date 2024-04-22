17-year-old charged for attempting to evade Royal Oak police

A 17-year-old fled from Royal Oak police after they attempted to stop him for reckless driving Saturday evening.

The Chesterfield teen is now facing a felony charge for refusing to stop when police were pulling him over, according to a release from the Royal Oak Police Department. Instead, he fled at a "high rate of speed."

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. on Woodward Avenue, near 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak, and continued onto 14 Mile Road, near Lincoln Street in Birmingham.

The teen, driving a white Chrysler 300, had a 19-year-old female passenger with him.

"An officer from the Birmingham Police Department successfully deployed a tire deflation device, causing both passenger side tires to start deflating," police released. "Although two tires on the vehicle were flattened, the driver continued to try and elude officers through a residential neighborhood in Birmingham."

(Provided by the Royal Oak Police Department)

Eventually, the driver was forced to stop the vehicle and was taken into custody near Normandy Road and Woodward Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old was charged with fleeing and eluding in the third degree – a felony offense that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He is being held at Oakland County Children’s Village.

The passenger was released following an investigation.