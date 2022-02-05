17-year-old killed in 2006; family still searching for closure

On Nov. 26, 2006, Nathaniel Oden was fatally wounded at a gas station shooting in Detroit.

He was in a large crowd at the Speedway gas station on E Jefferson and I-375. Gunshots were fired into the crowd.

Nathaniel was fatally struck, and another person was injured at the scene. He was 17-years-old.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him," said Nathaniel's mom. "He was an amazing son, grandson, brother and friend. He didn't deserve it, and he definitely does not deserve to have his murder go unsolved."

Family of 17-year-old killed in 2006 hoping witnesses near shooting speak up

Nathaniel is said to have been pumping gas at the time of the shooting.

His mother said two men were arguing in the parking lot that night. One of the men started shooting and Nathaniel got caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,5000 for tips leading to an arrest.