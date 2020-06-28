17-year-old shot while in the area of Beland and Manning, police search for suspect

A 17-year-old is recovering after a shooting that happened Saturday night right before midnight in the area of Beland and Manning.

Detroit Police say the teen was in the area when he heard multiple gun shots and realized he was struck. He was then taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

As of right now, police have no information on the suspect.

The circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.