18-year-old accidentally shoots himself, expected to survive

An 18-year-old man was sent to the hospital after alleging that he accidentally shot himself early Sunday morning.

While police are not releasing the exact location, we're told the shooting happened around 2:00. The 18-year-old said when he dropped his gun, it discharged - striking him.

He was then taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

