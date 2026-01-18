18-year-old charged after threatening Ann Arbor elementary school

article

The Brief The Washetnaw County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against an 18-year-old who made threats towards an Ann Arbor elementary school. Ann Arbor police responded Friday around 4 p.m. to Haisley Elementary School following reports that the teen threatened to harm people at the school with a firearm. The suspect is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.



An 18-year-old has been charged after making threats toward an Ann Arbor elementary school Friday as students were being dismissed for the day.

The backstory:

Ann Arbor police responded around 4 p.m. to Haisley Elementary School following reports that the teen threatened to harm people at the school with a firearm.

Officers later searched the suspect’s home but did not locate any firearms.

The teen is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility. Investigators confirmed that the individual acted alone.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday authorized charges against the teen, including one felony count of making terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count of making school threats.

The suspect will be arraigned after being released from the hospital. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond and a GPS tether that would prevent the teen from returning to Haisley Elementary if released. In addition, a no-trespass order has been issued, barring the suspect from all Ann Arbor Public Schools properties.

What they're saying:

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to students or staff and the school remains a safe place for learning.



What's next:

The investigation is ongoing by Ann Arbor police.