18-year-old shot to death in parking lot of Highland Park apartment

A shooting Monday evening at a Highland Park apartment complex left an 18-year-old man dead.

Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Gabrielle Apartments and Townhomes just after 6 p.m. when two unknown male suspects approached him and shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK-UP or 855.MICH.TIP.