18-year-old suspect arrested for shooting up homes in Chesterfield Twp neighborhood

A birthday party for Corey Jalbert's 1-year-old daughter Sophia was winding down at 11 p.m. Saturday, when he heard what he thought were fireworks.

But it was gunfire - the same gunfire police say was responsible in a number of homes being shot up in a Chesterfield Township neighborhood.



“(My next-door neighbor) says those weren’t fireworks, come over here. So I walked me over and she showed me where the bullet was lodged into the wall five feet into the house,” Jalbert said.

Neighbors say they heard a total of 10 shots that night alone and four bullet holes were left in the house of the neighbor across the street. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Word of the random shootings quickly spread in a neighborhood Facebook group. Soon people were sharing security camera footage and descriptions of the suspect’s vehicle alerting other neighbors and the police.



On Wednesday Chesterfield Township police announced they had made an arrest of 18-year-old Christian Koussa is being charged with a 10-year felony in connection to the drive-by shootings.

It is welcome news to those who have lived in fear in recent days.

“With having the baby here and her room being up front. it’s definitely scary," Jalbert said. "She has been sleeping in the bedroom with us. and you see that someone is going around shooting up houses for fun. it could kill somebody.”

Police say Koussa could be responsible for up to four shootings in the past month. All of them occurred in a neighborhood off Donner and I-94. The alleged shooter is in jail on a $10,000 bond.