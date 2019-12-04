19 People rescued from snowed-in home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE CO. Mich., - Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula have rescued 19 members of a family who became marooned in a snowed-in cabin for two days after a weekend blizzard swept the area.
The Menominee County Road Commission says a joint rescue team rescued 10 children and nine adults Monday from the cabin in Menominee County's Spalding Township using an all-terrain vehicle.
The rescued relatives ranged in age from 1 to 64. They had been there since Saturday.