19 People rescued from snowed-in home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula have rescued 19 members of a family who became marooned in a snowed-in cabin for two days after a weekend blizzard swept the area.

The Menominee County Road Commission says a joint rescue team rescued 10 children and nine adults Monday from the cabin in Menominee County's Spalding Township using an all-terrain vehicle.

The rescued relatives ranged in age from 1 to 64. They had been there since Saturday.