19-year-old in Eastpointe accused of abusing dog to the point of losing an eye
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Eastpointe dog was abused so severely that he ended up losing an eye. Meanwhile, the woman accused of the abuse is just 19 years old.
Big picture view:
Three-year-old Sage is a Shih Tzu–Poodle mix and weighs only four pounds. Investigators say that on Wednesday, the dog owner’s 19-year-old daughter kicked the dog, causing significant head trauma.
His eye fell out of its socket and had to be surgically removed. Dezhiar Blair has been charged with third-degree animal torture. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.
Local perspective:
Despite everything he’s been through, Sage is reportedly doing well and is back home with his owner.
"There’s no reason acceptable at all for that kind of act. What I do know is the dog was barking a lot when the mom came home. We’re told the daughter didn’t appreciate the dog's barking," said Eastpointe Animal Control Officer Ashley Sanchez. "It’s tough. It’s a tough one seeing the extent of the injury. It’s enough to make anybody cringe. Even before surgery, with his eye coming out like that — how painful it must’ve been — he still greeted me with a wagging tail."
What's next:
The head of Eastpointe Animal Control says she’s glad Sage is doing well and is impressed that the mother turned her own daughter in for allegedly abusing the small dog.