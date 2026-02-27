19-year-old in Eastpointe accused of abusing dog to the point of losing an eye

The Brief Three-year-old Sage is a Shih Tzu–Poodle mix and weighs only four pounds. Investigators say that on Wednesday, the dog owner’s 19-year-old daughter kicked the dog, causing significant head trauma.



An Eastpointe dog was abused so severely that he ended up losing an eye. Meanwhile, the woman accused of the abuse is just 19 years old.

Big picture view:

Three-year-old Sage is a Shih Tzu–Poodle mix and weighs only four pounds. Investigators say that on Wednesday, the dog owner’s 19-year-old daughter kicked the dog, causing significant head trauma.

His eye fell out of its socket and had to be surgically removed. Dezhiar Blair has been charged with third-degree animal torture. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.

Local perspective:

Despite everything he’s been through, Sage is reportedly doing well and is back home with his owner.

"There’s no reason acceptable at all for that kind of act. What I do know is the dog was barking a lot when the mom came home. We’re told the daughter didn’t appreciate the dog's barking," said Eastpointe Animal Control Officer Ashley Sanchez. "It’s tough. It’s a tough one seeing the extent of the injury. It’s enough to make anybody cringe. Even before surgery, with his eye coming out like that — how painful it must’ve been — he still greeted me with a wagging tail."

What's next:

The head of Eastpointe Animal Control says she’s glad Sage is doing well and is impressed that the mother turned her own daughter in for allegedly abusing the small dog.