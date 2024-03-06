19-year-old killed in Clinton Township blast remembered as 'an amazing person'

The 19-year-old who was killed by shrapnel from the Clinton Township warehouse explosion has been identified as Turner Salter.

"Turner was a great kid. Just an amazing person to be around," said Tim Berlin, a senior pastor at Faith Baptist Church of Clinton Township – where Turner was a life-long member.

The teen was standing outside a car wash about a quarter of a mile away from the blast site on Monday. He, along with many others, were watching the chaos unfold when he was struck by a flying canister from the explosion.

Turner Salter was killed by a piece of debris from the Clinton Township explosions.

"It is definitely something nobody prepares for, it’s not something that you anticipate," Berlin said. "And certainly the family, the church, the community are facing things that are devastating."

Turner also volunteered at Faith Baptist Church; he assisted in the audio and video department.

He helped with "our sound system, every Sunday he was running a camera," Berlin added, describing Turner as kind, gracious, and dependable.

"When he was working around here, you asked him something to do – he was incredibly responsible, he was going to do what you asked him to do," the partes said. "You just knew it was going to get done."

Faith Baptist Church is holding a fundraiser to help support the Salter family during this difficult time. Those able to donate can find the fundraiser here.

"The most important thing I think that Turner would want everyone to know is that he had eternal life in front of him because of his relationship with Christ," Berlin said.