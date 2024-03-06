Clinton Township explosion: Witness says 31 projectiles hit, melted into roof of nearby business

Explosions from Goo Distributors — launched debris including heavy nitrous canisters and even double-bladed knives in Clinton Township Monday night.

The 19-year-old victim has been identified as Turner Salter, who was a quarter of a mile away outside a car wash when he was fatally wounded by shrapnel.

We are also learning that in some ways the investigation is just beginning with the fires finally out - and a structure that spanned over 50,000 square feet, reduced to rubble.

"All the sudden I just see a mushroom cloud and boom-boom-boom, massive explosions," Preston Hoffman said. "The entire time - it was just nonstop."

Hoffman works just a couple of businesses down from Goo on Groesbeck.

One of the canisters, measuring about a foot, burst through the roof into his work building's office, he said.

"Right where the owner of the business sits," Hoffman said.

Hoffman was working nearby Monday evening when the fire and explosions began.

"Most of these projectiles were flying all over the place hitting cars, hitting buildings," he said. "We had about 31 projectiles on top of the roof that were melted into our roof.

Clinton Township found Goo was illegally storing nitrous oxide and butane — after the fact.

The township says it inspected Goo a year ago and those containers were not there.

"It's very unsettling that it was so unsafe," he said. "To know a building was sitting there, ready to blow at any moment, there was no safety precaution taken whatsoever."

Goo recently filed for bankruptcy and is cooperating with investigators.

Hoffman, unsettled, wants to see the township take more action.

"I really hope our community steps up," he said. "Even basic issues, it doesn’t seem like our officials or anybody is doing anything about it. It’s kind of concerning. People aren't following ordinances and you can report it, but nobody’s really doing anything about it."



