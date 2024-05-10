Expand / Collapse search

Dutch Girl Donuts reopens as crowds line up outside iconic Detroit bakery

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  May 10, 2024 7:14am EDT
More than two years after closing, Detroit's Dutch Girl Donuts is back open, and fans were ready. Crowds lined up along Woodward Avenue to get a sweet treat on Friday morning.

Crowds are lining up outside the iconic donut shop on Woodward Avenue to get a taste Friday morning.

The donut shop opened in the 1940s and has been a staple for Detroiters. Its closure in September 2021 due to staffing shortages was met with great sadness from patrons with memories of Dutch Girl. The building sat empty for more than a year before good news came.

Last June, it was revealed that Jon Timmer, the son of late owners Gene and Lauren Timmer, would make the family recipes.

Before the grand opening, Dutch Girl held a sample tasting last weekend for those lucky enough to get their hands on the donuts. 

