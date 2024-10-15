19-year-old mom and her baby killed in violent crash in Monroe County

A horrific crash on Tuesday morning left a 19-year-old mother and her 4-month-old baby girl dead after a sedan crossed lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a semi-truck in Monroe County.

The crash shutdown M-50 for hours as investigators pried the flattened car from underneath the truck. The aftermath of the wreckage showed heavy damage to the front of the car, as well as minor damage to the front of the semi.

"What I heard this morning was a big boom," said Robbin Williams. "So I got out and looked and it looked like the car was sitting under the semi truck."

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at South Custer and Lewis Avenue.

Williams said smoke was coming out of the car following the crash as emergency crews, the sheriff's office, and Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

The tragic scene is not the first time the area has witnessed extreme accidents. Williams said she has seen others speeding down the rural road .

"It’s sad - people run through here really quick. Especially when they see the light and run through and we’ve had a lot of bad accidents out here over the years," she said.

The crashed sedan that struck a semi-truck head-on in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, no alcohol or illegal substances appear to be present, leaving investigators uncertain about what caused the crash.

"We determined that there was a Chevy Malibu that had been traveling eastbound on M-50, crossed the centerline for some unknown reason, and struck a gravel hauler that was westbound head on," said Joe Hammond, the undersheriff in Monroe County. "We're still trying to determine what caused her to come across the other lane."

The driver of the gravel hauler is a 58-year-old man from Adrian. He was not injured and was released from the scene.