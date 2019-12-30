19-year-old MSU student murdered in Chicago while home from break
CHICAGO (FOX 2) - A Michigan State University student is murdered during her holiday break.
Nineteen-year-old Lyniah Bell was shot and killed Friday night in her hometown of Chicago. She was home on winter break.
An 18-year-old is now facing charges. Lafayette Hodges has been charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Chicago police.
Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and found Bell dead in the bedroom of the apartment.
Bell had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Saturday.
Hodges turned himself into officers about 4:05 a.m. Saturday and was charged, police said. The shooting is believed to have been domestic-related.
Advertisement
Bell received a full-ride scholarship to MSU. Bell's cousin, Sam Brown, says attending MSU was her dream and she was planning to major in business and journalism.