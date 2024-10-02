Michigan man sexually assaulted teens after convincing victim's family to let him stay with them

The Michigan State Police said a 19-year-old man pretended to be a 14-year-old boy and sexually assaulted a minor teenager he met on Snapchat while lying about who he was and why he couldn't go home.

Ethan Dekalita, 19, was arrested in Cass City, Michigan, about 45 miles east of Saginaw, after authorities said he lied about his age and family situation – all so he could stay at the young victim's home and sexually assault her and her 12-year-old sister.

According to Michigan State Police, they were called to a home in Cass City where a boy was believed to have been abandoned by a family member. As police investigated, they learned the subject had been lying about who he was and his age.

The family that spoke to police said the person said his name was Ethan and he was 14 years old. He had befriended their 14-year-old daughter on Snapchat and decided to come visit for a day.

When it was time for him to leave, Ethan told the girl's mother there was a family emergency and he asked to stay overnight. Ethan wound up staying several days and, when her mother couldn't contact Ethan's family, she sensed something wasn't wrong and called 911.

MSP troopers arrived and determined Ethan wasn't 14 but was actually 19. They also said that Dekalita had been preying on the 14-year-old and convinced her to let him come visit and stay at her house. During that time, he sexually assaulted the 14-year-old and her 12-year-old sister.

He was arraigned on Sept. 11 on second-degree sex crimes, accosting a minor, and assault and battery.