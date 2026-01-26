19-year-old Warren man busted allegedly trying to sell stolen gun on Instagram

article

The Brief A Warren man allegedly tried to sell a stolen gun on Instagram. Police learned about this, and arrested him during a traffic stop.



A Warren man is facing a slew of charges after authorities allege he tried to sell a stolen gun on Instagram.

Emari Young is accused of negotiating the sale of the stolen handgun on Friday. This led to a traffic stop that resulted in police finding that weapon.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, police also searched Young's home. During that search, they allegedly found guns, ammunition, magazines, and cocaine.

Young was arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a weapon, two counts of felony firearm, possession of less than 25 grams of a narcotic, malicious destruction of police property, using a computer to commit a crime, and selling a firearm without compliance.

He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

What they're saying:

"This arraignment highlights the serious danger posed by illegal firearms in our community, particularly when stolen weapons are allegedly trafficked on the streets. Guns in the wrong hands fuel violence and put innocent people at risk, and these alleged offenses will be treated with the gravity they deserve," Lucido said.