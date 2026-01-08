19-year-old Warren man found dead in Pontiac field

The Brief A 19-year-old Warren man was found shot to death in Pontiac on Wednesday. Investigators believe the shooting happened Tuesday night.



An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old Warren man was found dead Wednesday in a field in Pontiac.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 100 block of Jessie Street near Michigan Avenue around 8:15 a.m. after a person found a man not breathing in a field next to their home. When deputies arrived, they found Cornelius Traves Murphy Jr. dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities believe the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.