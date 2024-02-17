Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old woman fatally shot in Canton

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Canton
FOX 2 Detroit

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened Friday night at the Comfort Suites. 

A male individual has been arrested at a nearby hospital following his involvement in a pedestrian accident which required medical treatment, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the accident and its connection to the homicide are under active investigation.

READ MORE: Police: Unidentified skeleton, bones found in abandoned Detroit buildings