Police: Unidentified skeleton, bones found in abandoned Detroit buildings

In two separate incidents, the skeletal remains of a man and the scattered bones of a woman were found in vacant Detroit buildings, according to police. Both people remain unidentified.

The two deaths were ruled as homicides, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for details that lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of the John Doe, DPD said. A $2,500 cash reward is also being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the murderer of the Jane Doe.

The skeleton of an unidentified man was discovered in an abandoned Detroit building in Dec. 2023. Police ruled his death a homicide.

Skeleton of man found in abandoned public building

On Dec. 6, 2023, a building inspector discovered an unknown man's skeleton in an old public structure at 6434 Beechton St. in Detroit, according to DPD.

"The body was wrapped in a blanket and badly decomposed," the police release stated. There was "no video nearby, and no witnesses on scene."

The skeleton of an unidentified man was discovered in an abandoned Detroit building in Dec. 2023. Police ruled his death a homicide.

Woman's bones scattered in vacant home

At an unoccupied house at 14151 Appoline St. in southwest Detroit, the Detroit Fire Department found a woman's bones scattered around in the basement, according to police.

A woman's scattered bones were found in a vacant house on Appoline St. in southwest Detroit. Police ruled her death a homicide.

The bones were found on Dec. 11, 2023, DPD said. The woman's identity and killer remain unknown.

A woman's scattered bones were found in a vacant house on Appoline St. in southwest Detroit. Police ruled her death a homicide.

Anyone with information about either murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit their website at: www.1800speakup.org. Callers' identities will remain anonymous.