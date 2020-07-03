19-year-old woman killed in shooting on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit police are investigating after a young woman was shot and killed Friday evening on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Joy and Birwood, which is near Oakman Boulevard.

Police say the 19-year-old was a passenger in an Expedition when someone in a black SUV fired shots into the car, hitting her.

Detroit police don't have any additional details to give at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.