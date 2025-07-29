article

The Brief Van Buren Township recovered a red Ford Mustang from a nearby lake on Monday. The 1997 red convertible appears to have been underwater for several years. They're now searching for anyone with information on how it got there.



Officials made quite the discovery on Monday when a public works department in western Wayne County found a sunken red mustang.

Crews from Van Buren Township Public Safety's dive team helped recover the 1997 red Ford Mustang convertible.

It was removed from Belleville Lake near Rawsonville Road on July 28.

Officials have no idea how it got there - but based on the condition of the car, it appears the vehicle has been submerged for years.

There is also no identifiable information, meaning crews aren't sure who the vehicle belongs to.

If anyone has information about the car, who it belongs to or how it ended up in the lake, they can contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at jstanton@vbtmi.gov

The 1997 red convertible Mustang was recovered via crane on Monday.