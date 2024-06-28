$1M grant to help transform Fisher Body Plant site into housing

article

A $1 million grant from the state will help transform the Fisher Body Plant site in Detroit into housing.

Fisher Body Plant said on a nearly 9-acre property that is contaminated with petroleum compounds, metals, and chlorinated solvents. Site assessments have also found asbestos-containing materials and lead paint inside the building. EGLE removed a leaking underground storage tank (UST) in 2010. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency removed soil and equipment contaminated with PCBs in 2008.

The Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will be used for further investigations, transportation and disposal of contaminated soil, remaining cleanup work from the leaking UST, and the design and installation of a vapor mitigation system.

"We are thrilled that EGLE is providing a significant grant to assist in the redevelopment of this historic, highly visible, and very challenging site," said Brian Vosburg, Senior Director of Brownfield Redevelopment at the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. "EGLE has long been a critical partner to the City for the cleanup and redevelopment of many of Detroit’s most environmentally challenged properties."

The city has approved Tax Increment Financing (TIF) of nearly $25 million. TIF allows the increase in property tax revenue on the finished project to go to the developer until it has recouped its eligible costs.

When the $153 million housing project is done, the space is expected to have 433 new residential units as well as 44,000 square feet of commercial space.