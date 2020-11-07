2 adults, 1 teen and 1 toddler taken to hospital after crash

Detroit Police are investigating an accident that 4 people, including a 2-year-old, to the hospital.

We're told the crash happened Friday night right before 11:30, in the area of McClellan Street and Shoemaker Street, when a Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling southbound and a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound. Police say at some point, one of the vehicles crossed the centerline -causing a two-way collision.

The Grand Prix had three occupants inside when the crash happened. The 30-year-old woman driver was taken to the hospital, and listed in critical condition. The passengers, a 2-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were also taken to the hospital. The 2-year-old is currently and temporary serious condition and the 14-year-old is in stable condition.

Lastly, the driver of the Ford Explorer, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

As of right now, police are still investigating and if you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.