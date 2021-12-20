2 arrested after shooting at Dearborn business

article

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting early Saturday in Dearborn.

Police responded around 12:40 a.m. to a business in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue on reports of a shooting.

A 34-year-old victim was hurt and listed in critical condition, while a 50-year-old victim was treated and released from a hospital.

An investigation led police to two suspects who fled, and they were arrested around 5 a.m. Police said the suspects are both Dearborn residents but did not identify them because they have not been charged.

Police said the shooting was not random.

"As I’ve said before, we will not tolerate this type of abhorrent behavior. These individuals were apprehended quickly due to a total team effort by our officers and the department’s ability to rapidly deploy necessary resources for critical events," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.