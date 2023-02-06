2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend.

A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.

Troopers found the vehicle and two people who matched the description of the suspects. One of the suspects had a pistol in their waistband. Both were arrested and interviewed before the case is submitted to the prosecutor's office.

Michigan State Police have investigated numerous freeway shootings recently. These crimes, along with other road rage incidents, are happening so frequently that license plate readers have been added to the Southfield Freeway and I-96 to assist investigators with solving them.