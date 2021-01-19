2 arrested in Metro Detroit airport fight that hospitalized Spirit Airlines agent Sunday

Two employees of Spirit Airlines and one was hospitalized after they were attacked by three passengers trying to board a flight out of Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday.

Two of the individuals seen in a video acquired by FOX 2 were arrested while a third was cited and released after the altercation.

"This was not a fight. Describing it as a fight is untrue to our agents. In actuality, three passengers attacked our agents without provocation," read a statement from Spirit Airlines in response to the scene.

The melee happened when passengers were trying to board a flight from DTW to Atlanta without authorization on Sunday.

At the time of boarding, agents asked a group of travelers to verify their carry-on bags were the right size for the plane. A statement from Spirit says that the passengers became combative at that request.

"The agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft."

In the video, two groups of people can be seen in fisticuffs. As two people grapple, another individual has his hands on an agent, pushing him back before knocking him down. As they both go down, the aggressor gets back up to throw more punches before other people get involved.

"This is so ******* ghetto," says the person filming.

"This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business," read the statement from Spirit Airlines.

One of the agents was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The people involved in the fight were banned from Spirit Airlines.