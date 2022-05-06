Possible hepatitis cases identified in two Michigan children

The unexplained children's surge in possible hepatitis cases have surfaced in Michigan, according to the state's Health and Human Services.

Two patients under investigation in Michigan meet the CDC’s inclusion criteria; one from Oakland County and one from the City of Detroit. There have been more than 100 possible cases across the country of the mysterious and severe liver disease in children, including five deaths.

Symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice.

The cases date back to November in children under 10. So far, only nine cases in Alabama have been confirmed.

"MDHHS has provided this data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of their Health Alert Network Health Advisory to notify clinicians and public health authorities of a cluster of children identified with hepatitis and adenovirus infection, stemming from nine patients presenting with this infection at a large children’s hospital in Alabama in November 2021. None had COVID-19," the state said in a release.

This week, the World Health Organization officials said they had reports of almost 300 probable cases in 20 countries.

In the U.S., most of the children were toddlers, nearly all were hospitalized and eight received liver transplants

"We are casting a wide net to broaden our understanding," the CDC’s Dr. Jay Butler said Friday to the Associated Press.

"MDHHS is working with clinicians across the state to gather data on children under 10 years of age who have an unknown etiology for their hepatitis since October 1, 2021," the state said in a release. "MDHHS will continue to provide this information to the CDC as they conduct their investigation."

What’s causing the illnesses isn’t clear. Adenovirus was detected in half the children, "but we do not know if it is the cause," he said.

There are dozens of adenoviruses, many of them associated with cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat and pink eye. But some versions can trigger other problems, including inflammation in the stomach and intestines. Officials are exploring a link to one particular version that’s normally associated with gut inflammation.

U.S. health officials haven’t seen evidence of an unusually large wave of adenovirus infections, although many doctors don’t usually test for it.

-The Associated Press contributed to the report.

