2 charged with murder after stabbing on Grand River

Two people were each charged with first-degree murder, following a fatal stabbing that happened July 17 on Grand River Ave. in Detroit.

Police say that Tyrone Eugene Fykes and Herbert Barry McDuffie got into a fight with Kierre Knall, that ended with Knall's death.

Police say the suspects cornered the victim inside of a store in the 16000 block of Grand River.

The incident stemmed from a family dispute, police said.