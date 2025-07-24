Expand / Collapse search

2 charged with murder after stabbing on Grand River

By Dave Herndon
Published  July 24, 2025 7:00pm EDT
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Tyrone Fykes, left, and Herbert McDuffie. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were each charged with first-degree murder, following a fatal stabbing that happened July 17 on Grand River Ave. in Detroit. 

Police say that Tyrone Eugene Fykes and Herbert Barry McDuffie got into a fight with Kierre Knall, that ended with Knall's death. 

Police say the suspects cornered the victim inside of a store in the 16000 block of Grand River. 

The incident stemmed from a family dispute, police said. 

Image 1 of 3

 

DetroitCrime and Public Safety