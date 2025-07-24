2 charged with murder after stabbing on Grand River
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were each charged with first-degree murder, following a fatal stabbing that happened July 17 on Grand River Ave. in Detroit.
Police say that Tyrone Eugene Fykes and Herbert Barry McDuffie got into a fight with Kierre Knall, that ended with Knall's death.
Police say the suspects cornered the victim inside of a store in the 16000 block of Grand River.
The incident stemmed from a family dispute, police said.
Image 1 of 3
▼