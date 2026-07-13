2 charged in Waterford Township apartment shooting

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The second of two men wanted in a 2025 Waterford Township shooting has been arrested.

Ricardo Johnson was taken into custody by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on July 8, said Waterford police.

The second suspect, Carmelo Buckles, was arrested on June 4 with help by the Detroit Police Department.

The backstory:

Johnson and Buckles were charged in connection to the shooting, which took place on December 26 at the River's Edge Apartments.

Investigators say that Johnson and Buckles forced their way into the victim's bedroom and shot the 23-year-old resident in the chest.

The victim was able to return fire, wounding Buckles in the hand, which left DNA evidence at the scene.

Police said that the victim was found on the steps of the apartment building and told police he had been shot by a friend of his roommate.

After both suspects fled, they were eventually found and interviewed by police. Both subjects were subsequently released, pending the results of forensic testing and further investigation.

Johnson and Buckles are charged with assault with intent to murder and weapons – felony firearm.