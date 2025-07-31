2 children shot while sleeping inside house on Detroit's east side

The Brief Two children ages 8 and 7 were shot while sleeping in their Detroit home. One child was hit in the arm and the other in the foot. They are expected to recover. It is unclear why the house on Arcola Street was targeted by two armed men who opened fire outside the residence.



Two children were shot on Detroit's east side just at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The backstory:

Police say two suspects opened fire on the house - who were inside their house in the 7100 block of Arcola getting wounded.

The victims are an 8-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl who were in their beds sleeping on the second floor.

One child was hit in the arm, the other in the foot - both are stable and expected to recover.

"Again, another heinous act," said DPD Assistant Chief Eric Ewing. "We are asking the public to give us help with this. It is a senseless act."

Detroit police are unclear why the house was shot at. Both parents were inside at the time as well as other children, but were not injured.

Ewing said the suspects were driving two black pickup trucks according to witnesses. He said due to the number of shell casings the house may have been targeted.

"We are asking for the public's help," Ewing said, adding that crime numbers are down in the city thanks in part to community involvement with police. "Anytime a child gets shot in the City of Detroit, it is one too many.

"They were in the upstairs doing at that time what children should be doing. They were sleeping."

Detroit police are asking the public to call the 11th Precinct (313) 596-1100 with any information or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

