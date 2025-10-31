2 in critical condition after drive who fled Southfield police crashes in Detroit
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver who fled Southfield police early Friday caused a crash in Detroit after the chase was terminated.
What we know:
According to Southfield police, officers were chasing a Dodge Challenger in the area of Lahser and Eight Mile before 3:45 a.m., but called off the chase. After that, the driver crashed into another vehicle in the area of Lahser and McNichols, sending the other vehicle crashing through a building.
Both drivers are in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the chase.
The Source: This information is from Southfield police.