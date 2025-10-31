Expand / Collapse search

2 in critical condition after drive who fled Southfield police crashes in Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 31, 2025 6:51am EDT
The Brief

    • Two drivers are in critical condition after one of the drivers fled Southfield police before crashing.
    • Southfield police said the chase had been called off before the suspect crashed in Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver who fled Southfield police early Friday caused a crash in Detroit after the chase was terminated.

What we know:

According to Southfield police, officers were chasing a Dodge Challenger in the area of Lahser and Eight Mile before 3:45 a.m., but called off the chase. After that, the driver crashed into another vehicle in the area of Lahser and McNichols, sending the other vehicle crashing through a building.

Both drivers are in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the chase.

The Source: This information is from Southfield police.

