2 in critical condition after drive who fled Southfield police crashes in Detroit

The Brief Two drivers are in critical condition after one of the drivers fled Southfield police before crashing. Southfield police said the chase had been called off before the suspect crashed in Detroit.



A driver who fled Southfield police early Friday caused a crash in Detroit after the chase was terminated.

What we know:

According to Southfield police, officers were chasing a Dodge Challenger in the area of Lahser and Eight Mile before 3:45 a.m., but called off the chase. After that, the driver crashed into another vehicle in the area of Lahser and McNichols, sending the other vehicle crashing through a building.

Both drivers are in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the chase.