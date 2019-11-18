2 dead, 1 hurt after Detroit home invasion shooting and stabbing 

Detroit Police said two people were killed during a home invasion in Detroit Monday. Of those killed is one of three responsible for the home invasion and someone who was inside the home.

Detroit Police and firefighters were called to two different locations just a couple blocks away. The first place was a home on Santa Rosa where the home invasion took place.

According to Detroit Police Captain Derrick Maye, three people broke into the home, pulled a gun, and shot a 17-year-old inside.

During the shooting, one of the people inside stabbed of the other three in the neck.

The three who are accused of breaking-in got into a car and were trying to drive the stabbing victim to the hospital when they crashed at 7 Mile and San Juan, just two blocks away from the scene of the home invasion. EMS arrived and picked up the stabbing victim the car and another person and took them both to the hospital.

The man who was stabbed was pronounced dead.

According to Maye, the 17-year-old who was shot inside the home was also taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

One other person was shot but is expected to survive, Maye said.

Police arrested one suspect at the scenes and say another suspect is still on the run.

Maye would not provide a motive for the home invasion and violence, saying it is still an open investigation.