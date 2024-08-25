2 dead after crash in Lenawee County

Two people are dead after a crash in Lenawee County.

On Saturday, August 24, at approximately 5:30 PM, Michigan State Police troopers from the Monroe Post responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on E. Monroe Road near Matthews Highway in Lenawee County.

According to a preliminary investigation, a red Ford Taurus traveling eastbound on E. Monroe Road was struck by a blue Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound. The driver of the Chevrolet, an 85-year-old man from Tecumseh, MI, and his 82-year-old wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were both fatally injured in the crash. The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old man from Adrian, MI, along with his passengers—a 74-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old man, all from Adrian—were transported to ProMedica Hickman Hospital with severe injuries.

All four are expected to recover. E. Monroe Road near Matthews Highway was closed for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation. At this time, the circumstances leading up to the crash are still unknown, but police have stated that neither alcohol nor excessive speed appear to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Justin Ott at 734-242-3500.