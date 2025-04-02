'Re-Hooterization' Hooters looks to rebrand as sales sag across the board

The Brief Famous restaurant chain Hooters is looking to become more family-friendly amid bankruptcy. The chain became a part of pop culture history when it opened in 1983. Experts believe the change will be difficult with the brand's past.



Hooters is going from an R-rating to a PG-13 as part of a new branding strategy to make it more family-friendly. The company’s CEO calls it 'Re-Hooterization.'

The backstory:

Hooters is well known for their wings, cold beer, endless TVs, and for their waitresses. Those orange shorty shorts and plunging white tees have put the pop in pop culture since they opened in 1983.

The demographic has always been men, which worked until it didn’t, as the company is now facing bankruptcy, but they’re not totally deflated.

What they're saying:

The company's CEO built a plan to push up their sagging sales.

This all means their classic testosterone-rich environment is going to be getting a bit more family-friendly.

The first thing to go will be ‘Bikini Days’, where the Hooters girls will trade in their already revealing uniforms for even less.

The other side:

Branding experts say it’s difficult, with a double-D, to now all of a sudden get moms and kids through the door.

Another proposed change for the Hooters girls is greeting women first before men to make them feel comfortable and welcome.

For the employees at all 420 locations, let’s hope this rebrand isn't a huge bust.

The name may not change, and at least the cartoon owl looks friendly.