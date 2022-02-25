2 dead after Detroit police fatally shoot armed home invasion suspect following fatal crash

Two people are dead after an armed home invasion suspect was shot to death by Detroit police at Warren Avenue and Dickerson Street Friday evening.

The suspect confronted police and was armed with a gun at the time of the fatal shooting, but it is unclear if officers were fired on.

An innocent bystander was killed when the car the suspect was driving, crashed into a taxi cab she was in, moments before he confronted officers. She was ejected and died at the scene.

"At some point the officers and the suspect engage, and he is fatally wounded at the scene," White said. "Our officer fired at the suspect I don't know if he fired at the officer. I don't know if a weapon was recovered."

The suspect had a three-year history of domestic violence with his girlfriend, and earlier tonight had shot up a car outside the home and made threats twice before trying to break into the residence, Police Chief James White said.

The suspect was spotted kicking in the door upon his third stop at the house tonight when responding officers saw him. He fled the scene speeding when he crashed into the cab on Warren, White said.

White said evidence was still being gathered.

Stay with FOX 2 for more as it becomes available.