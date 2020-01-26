2 dead after Troy crash, police investigate

Troy Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning around 4:15 on Southbound I-75, north of 14 Mile and south of East Maple.

Authorities say Troy police were alerted by Madison Heights Police that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75, north of 12 Mile.

When Troy officers responded to the area, they located a serious crash, involving the wrong way driver and a second vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-75.

The at fault driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The freeway was closed for almost 6 house for investigation purposes.

Autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

