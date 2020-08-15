Expand / Collapse search

2 dead after Tyrone Twp. Crash, investigators confirm one driver was not wearing a seat belt

TYRONE TWP., Mich. - Two people are dead after a crash that happened Friday night around 8:30 in the Tyrone Township.

The preliminary investigation from Michigan State Police revealed that as a pickup truck was crossing the center line on Faussett Road, it struck another pickup truck, head on. 

After the crash, medics arrived to the scene and both drivers, a 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were pronounced dead. 

As investigators continued to investigate they found out that 38-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt, but the 33-year-old driver was not. 

There was a passenger in one of the pickup trucks, and they are currently being treated for injuries. 

It is unknowns if alcohol or drugs were a factor. 