2 dead after Tyrone Twp. Crash, investigators confirm one driver was not wearing a seat belt

Two people are dead after a crash that happened Friday night around 8:30 in the Tyrone Township.

The preliminary investigation from Michigan State Police revealed that as a pickup truck was crossing the center line on Faussett Road, it struck another pickup truck, head on.

After the crash, medics arrived to the scene and both drivers, a 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were pronounced dead.

As investigators continued to investigate they found out that 38-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt, but the 33-year-old driver was not.

There was a passenger in one of the pickup trucks, and they are currently being treated for injuries.

It is unknowns if alcohol or drugs were a factor.