2 dead after vehicle crashes through guardrail into St. Clair River in Marine City

Two people died Sunday night after a vehicle crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Clair River in Marine City.

Police said a "be on the lookout" was given to officers about a speeding vehicle on Broadway Street around 11:15 p.m. When officers responded, they were told that a vehicle was floating in the river.

Boaters tried to help the occupants, an 83-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, but the vehicle was submerged.

The St. Clair County Dive Team and Marine division, Algonac Fire Department, and Marine City Fire Authority responded and searched for the vehicle for about 50 minutes before finding it and the bodies of the victims.