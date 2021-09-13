2 dead and 4 injured in Detroit shooting, a wedding on the J.W. Westcott, building damaged after road buckles

article

A deadly shooting in Detroit has left multiple dead and even more injured Sunday night.

Detroit police responding to the incident say two women were killed and four were injured after a drive-by shooting on a street near Highland Park.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Halleck Street.

According to police, a vehicle drove by and someone fired multiple shots, striking the victims.

The victims, both females, were in their 20s and early 60s.

The other four victims were listed in critical, serious, and stable condition. There was no description of the suspect.

Detroit police do not have any other information on the incident and are investigating.

1st wedding aboard historic J.W. Westcott

Weddings are always significant occasions but the ceremony performed on the Detroit River Sunday was something special. Or in the words of the groom, "today was awesome." Mike Slusne and Julie Warner tied the knot aboard the J.W. Westcott Sunday afternoon - the first-ever officiated on the historic boat.

"We’re right in the middle of the heart of the riverfront," said Slusne. "You can’t ask for anything more than that." The J.W. Westcott has been around for more than a century, delivering mail to the passing freighters on the Detroit River. But in its 147-year history, neither the vessel nor its captain had overseen a union.

But for a lifelong boater like Slusne, he couldn't have imagined it any different. "I said ‘let’s do something unique’ and they put it together for us," he said. The owner, Jim Hogan, says his family has run the business for five generations.

"Going way back Captain J.W. Westcott, who was my great grandfather started in a rowboat on the river here," Hogan said. "You gotta remember that in 1874, the president of the United States was Ulysses S. Grant." Then, in 1948, the boat gained official U.S. Postal Service status, which also granted it a zip code - the only floating one in the country. With a new wedding aboard the ship, the captains hope to add another dimension to the boat's history.

Demolition begins on Northland Center

Crews have started demolishing the former Northland Center in suburban Detroit to make way for a housing and retail development. The Northland City Center project in Southfield has an official Oct. 7 groundbreaking to mark the start of construction.

The first phase of the $403 million redevelopment envisions 1,546 new for-rent housing units. The majority of the units would be in 14 planned five- and six-story buildings. Nine buildings would have ground-floor retail space for tenants such as fast-casual restaurants, convenience stores and perhaps an urgent care.

"We hope this becomes the blueprint of what closed-down malls on large sites should be," said David Dedvukaj, an executive with project developer Contour Companies of Bloomfield Hills. The remaining 254 residences would be loft-style apartments built into Northland’s original shell surrounding the former J.L. Hudson department store building, according to the newspaper.

That building is being saved from demolition and will become a food and goods emporium called Hudson City Market, featuring food and entertainment options, home furnishing stores, local "mom and pop" businesses as well as office space.

– Courtesy of the Associated Press

Detroit roads damaged after buckling due shifting underground

A building in southwest Detroit has been damaged after ground beneath it shifted. City officials say the cause of the ground buckling Saturday has not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported. The damaged marijuana dispensary was considered to be at-risk to collapse on sidewalks and utility lines and will be demolished.

The shop's general manager Ashley Babcock says that some employees were inside the building at the time the ground shifted but no one was hurt.

Detroit's Public Works department, DTE Energy, and the Great Lakes Water Authority were trying to determine what caused the ground to shift. A water main break was found in the impacted area.

Stolen car crashes into semi while fleeing police

Michigan State Police released dashcam footage of a stolen car that fled from Detroit Police and crashed into a semi.

MSP heard about the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over after locating it. This led to a high-speed chase, but due to the speed that the stolen car was going, the chase was called off by supervisors.

Seconds later, the driver crashed into the back of a semi-tractor trailer.

Detroit firefighters removed the trapped 26-year-old driver from the vehicle. He had broken bones and was taken to the hospital.

What else we're watching

The Detroit Towing Association is accusing Detroit's Board of Police Commissioners of lacking transparency and due process during their Thursday meeting when an agenda was sent right before the gathering. The group's work with police is under scrutiny over alleged corruption. Police were on the scene of a critical accident Monday that shut down I-696 at northbound M-10. A truck involved in the accident sustained heavy damage. Gas prices fell ever so slightly this week with a 3 cent drop in the average cost of a gallon of gas in Michigan. Artworks Detroit, which puts on art auctions to raise money for the Matrix Human Services will be back in action this week with a hybridized showing of the pieces. A silent auction is live on the group's website between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. A group is calling for a woman arrested on a Spirit Airlines flight to be prosecuted under a hate crime statute after she allegedly hurled anti-Semitic slurs at a Muslim passenger on Sept. 11.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures take another backseat to the heat after a warm weekend with conditions falling into the low 70s for much of the region. A chance of showers is possible later in the day but it won't be anything severe, probably. The same can't be said for Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Nicholas poses flood threat to coastal Texas, Louisiana

Tropical Storm Nicholas was taking aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday, threatening to bring heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and flash flooding to coastal areas of Texas and storm-battered Louisiana.

Nicholas was strengthening with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s early Monday report. It was traveling north-northwest at 14 mph on a forecast track to pass near the South Texas coast later Monday, then move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas by Monday evening.

As of Monday morning, the storm was centered about 200 miles south of Port O'Connor, Texas, and 45 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River.