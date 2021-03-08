2 Detroit police officers in stable condition after crash on Southfield Service Drive

Two Detroit police officers are in stable condition at a hospital after a crash with another car Monday night along the Southfield Service Drive on the city's west side.

A cruiser with two officers in it collided with a Hyundai Sonata in the intersection at Pembroke at 7:15 p.m., DPD said. The 28-year-old female driver of the Sonata was not injured.

The DPD officers were traveling west at the time of the incident and the woman going southbound.

Medics transported the two officers to a nearby hospital, the woman did not report any injuries and refused medical attention.

The circumstances are still under investigation according to police.

