2 Detroiters accused of stealing millions in Federal Student Aid in separate schemes

article

The Brief Millions of dollars were allegedly stolen from the Federal Student Aid program through two separate schemes operated by people from Detroit. They allegedly applied for money for college on behalf of multiple students to defraud the program. Both suspects are accused of running these schemes for years.



Two Detroiters are now facing charges after they allegedly operated schemes to steal millions of dollars in money designed to help students attend college.

Brandon Robinson, 41, and Michelle Hill, 48, are both charged with wire fraud for their separate schemes that led to a loss of millions in Federal Student Aid (FSA).

‘Straw students’ scheme

Robinson is accused of running a nearly decade-long scheme involving students enrolled at schools around the country solely for the purpose of obtaining federal aid money.

According to a Department of Justice press release, from January 2015 and February 2024, he allegedly submitted FSA claims for 1,200 people enrolled at more than 1,000 schools spread across 24 states. The DOJ referred to these students enrolled only for the purpose of receiving aid money as "straw students."

Through this scheme, more than $16 million was allegedly awarded, with $10 million of that being disbursed.

Robinson is also accused of stealing more than $1 million in unemployment benefits through a scheme he operated from April 2020 and March 2023.

Scammer completes classwork

For 10 years, authorities say Hill operated a scheme involving more than 80 people enrolled primarily at Wayne County Community College to obtain FSA. According to the DOJ, these students were enrolled in the same or similar degree programs, and were enrolled in similar online classes.

Hill allegedly went as far as completing classwork for the students, so it would appear that they were progressing through their degree programs.

The DOJ said more than $3 million was awarded as part of this scheme, with $2.5 million being disbursed.

What's next:

Investigations are ongoing for both cases.