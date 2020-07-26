2 DPSCD students test positive for COVID-19, officials confirm

After four days of testing DPSCD students for coronavirus, the Detroit Health department has confirmed that out of 341 tests, 2 results have come back positive.

With those numbers, the infection rate within the district remains less than 1%.

Officials say family members and others who were in close contact with one of the students who tested positive have been notified by the Detroit Health Department, to self-quarantine for the standard 14 days.

As of right now, the district says they are offering free testing to the school staff.

