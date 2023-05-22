2 firefighters injured, 1 sent to hospital in Farmington Hills apartment fire

SkyFox over the scene of a fire at a Farmington Hills apartment complex where flames could be seen shooting from the upper floor of one of the buildings Monday.

Tenants made it out safely, but two firefighters were injured and one was treated at a local hospital. More than two dozen firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

"Crews made a good stop on the fire with the help of West Bloomfield Fire Department," said Battalion Chief Don Schinske, Farmington Hills Fire Department.

A total of eight units were affected in the Retreat at Farmington Hills apartment complex on 12 Mile between Orchard Lake and Middle Belt.

"No residents were hurt, we did have two firefighters injured, one transported to the hospital," Schinske said.

A partial roof collapse made the entire situation that much more challenging.

"What crews had to do is they had to go up to the third floor of the unit, pull a lot of ceiling, extensive overhaul - which means we're pulling the dry wall from the ceiling," he said.

Red Cross and the city of Farmington Hills are working with the apartment management company to find alternative housing for the people displaced by the fire.

Right now investigators say they don’t know what sparked the blaze.

"It’s gonna take a little while to dig this one out and see what the cause was," said Schinske.

Photo: SkyFOX



